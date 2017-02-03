Birmingham mayor William Bell announces he’s running for another term

birmingham mayor william bell running for another term

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor William Bell announced Friday afternoon that he’s running for another term.

And he already has big plans to move Birmingham forward.

“My number one priority would be to build up our community businesses. Places like here in north Birmingham and the Ensley area that hasn’t seen economic activity,” Bell said.

William Bell has been Birmingham’s mayor since 20-10. But he won’t be the only candidate on the ballot in August.

Right now, he has one opponent: Randall Woodfin. He announced his candidacy in August of last year.

