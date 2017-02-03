Blount County crash claims life of 26-year-old woman, injures teen

By Published: Updated:
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A crash early Friday morning claimed the life of a 26-year-old woman from Horton.

According to Alabama state troopers, the woman was identified as Jessica Ann Harris. Harris was reportedly killed when the 2002 Chevrolet Blazer she was a passenger in left the roadway on Cherokee Drive and hit a tree. She died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was 15 years old and transported to the Huntsville Medical Center. Neither Harris or the driver were wearing seatbelts, troopers say. There is no information available on the extent of injuries to the driver.

The crash is still under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s