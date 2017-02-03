Cullman man arrested in Walker County bank robberies

By Published:
lumpkin

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Walter Lumpkin of Cullman, 71, was arrested and charged in connection with the armed bank robberies at the First Bank of Jasper in Curry on June 17, 2016 and January 20, 2017.

Lumpkin is charged with two counts of first degree. Additional charges may be filed.

Walker County Sheriff’s Investigators and the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office were able to obtain a search warrant for Lumpkin’s residence in Cullman County on Wednesday, February 1. During the execution of the search warrant, evidence and a large amount of U.S. currency were recovered.

Investigators determined Lumpkin had worked in law enforcement for 34 years and had been indicted for violating Alabama Ethics Law. He plead guilty in Cullman County.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s