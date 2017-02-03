This Day in History-Black History Month Edition: February 3rd

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A big day for African Americans in baseball, and a big day for boxer Jack Johnson. All this and more in today’s special edition of, “This Day in History”.

February 3rd has been a big day for baseball. On this day in 1920, The Negro Baseball League was founded. On this day in 1989, former Saint Louis Cardinals first baseman Bill White was named the president of MLB’s National League. He was the first African-American to head a major sports league.

On this day in 1903, Jack Johnson won the first Negro Heavyweight title.

On this day in 1965, Geraldine McCullough won the Widener Gold Medal Award for her sculptor entitled “Phoenix”.