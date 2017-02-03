Events Around Central Alabama for Feb. 3-5 weekend

Not sure what you should do this weekend? Don’t worry! We have many great options for you to enjoy in Central Alabama starting Friday, February 3.

Friday

TGIF Bingo

Stop by the Homewood Public Library for First Friday and bingo. Festivities begin at 3:30 p.m. and go until 4:15 p.m.

Davis Cup

First Round of the Davis Cup kicks off today. You can see the USA take on Switzerland. The action is going on at the BJCC Legacy Arena. This goes on until Sunday. Click here for more details.

Saturday

Jazz Cat Ball

Join the Greater Birmingham Humane Society for the 6th Annual Jazz Cat Ball. It will be held at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel on Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard. There will be a seated dinner, live music and casino games. It begins at 6 p.m. and goes until 11:30 p.m. Click here for more details.

Winter Beer Festival

The inaugural Winter Beer Festival is going on this weekend. It will be held at the BJCC North Exhibit Hall. It begins at 3 p.m. and goes on until 7 p.m. You can find more than 150 world class craft beers.

Gadsden Chili Cookoff

The 10th annual Gadsden Chili Cook-off will be held on Saturday. It will be held on Broad Street between 4th and 6th streets. 24 teams are registered. You can begin tasting at Noon. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5.

Take Your Child to the Library Day

Celebrate Take Your Child to the Library Day at the North Shelby Library. There will be a free performance from Birmingham Children’s Theatre. No registration required. Festivities begin at 10:30 a.m.

Murder in the Magic City

If you are a fan of mystery books, then this is an event for you. The mystery conference will be held at Homewood Public Library on Saturday. It will begin at 9 a.m. There will be panel discussions, presentations and a charity auction to benefit R.E.A.L. (Rehome, Educate, Adopt, Love).