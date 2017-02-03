Former DeKalb County BOE employee charged with sex crimes with student

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A former DeKalb County Board of Education employee is facing charged relating to sex crimes with a student, the DeKalb County Sheriff says.

Sheriff Jimmy Harris says 42-year-old Billy Carl Jones of Fyffe was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sexual act with a student, and one count of a school employee soliciting a sexual act with a student. According to Harris, allegations were made against Jones in December and an investigation ensued.

According to Harris, allegations were made against Jones in December and an investigation ensued. Evidence was turned over the grand jury, who returned an indictment.

Jones was booked Friday into the DeKalb County Detention Center and released on a $60,000 bond.

