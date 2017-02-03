John Carroll Catholic dance teams head to nationals after placing first in state

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — All three John Carroll Catholic Cavalette teams are headed to Orlando today for the 2017 Universal Dance Association National Dance Team Championship.

This is another stop in their journey; last weekend, the varsity, junior varsity and middle school dance teams all placed first in the state competition in the hip hop category. The varsity and middle school teams also placed first in the jazz competition, with the JV team taking second place in their jazz competition. Plus, the varsity Cavalettes received the best choreography for jazz, and the middle school team took home the best costume award.

Also of note is the fact that the Cavalettes are the only program from Alabama to advance to the finals rounds of competition in the UDA National Dance team Championship every year since 2003.

The teams will be competing this weekend. We can’t wait to hear how they did!