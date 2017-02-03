Man found shot, dead in car on I-59 W

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after officers found a man dead inside a car on Interstate 59 West near the 20th Street exit around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. Police found the body after they responded to the area to investigate an accident.

The victim has been identified as Charles Lee Brown, 27. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced him deceased on the scene. The investigation has revealed that Brown’s car had been shot into, which caused a collision with the retaining wall.

There is no suspect information or motive at this time. If you have any information on this case, call the Birmingham Police Department Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.