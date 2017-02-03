McDonald’s rolls out new Chocolate Shamrock Shake

In this Oct. 10, 2015 photo, the sun sets behind a McDonald's in Ebensburg, Pa. Participating McDonald's restaurants are rolling out five different variations of the Shamrock Shake next week. Their McCafé menu will feature the original Shamrock Shake, a Chocolate Shamrock Shake, a Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappé, a Shamrock Hot Chocolate and a Shamrock Mocha. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Participating McDonald’s restaurants are rolling out five different variations of the Shamrock Shake next week.

Their McCafé menu will feature the original Shamrock Shake, a Chocolate Shamrock Shake, a Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappé, a Shamrock Hot Chocolate and a Shamrock Mocha.

The new Chocolate Shamrock Shake is just as it sounds: half a chocolate shake (on the bottom) and half a Shamrock Shake layered on top.

If the Chocolate Shamrock Shake sounds familiar, there’s a reason. The drink has been a part of the chain’s “secret menu,” according to Consumerist . Before, customers could ask McDonald’s workers to make a mint-chocolate version of the drink.

According to Brand Eating, McDonald’s latest Shamrock beverages are already available in select locations. A wider roll-out is planned for Tuesday.

