Pickens Co. residents welcome Highway 82 bypass project

GORDO, Ala. (WIAT)- Some residents in Pickens County are glad a major highway project will begin soon.

Terry Billings is the owner of Billy’s Barbeque in Gordo. He depends of Highway 82 traffic for customers and so he is glad the Alabama Department of Transportation will soon start working on the Highway 82 bypass.

“While all those workers are here for the next five years or so it is really going to help our business,” said Billings. “So I think it is going to entertain a lot more and help our economy. I don’t think I am going to see a decrease in my business, I think we are going to see an increase in it.”

When the project is completed, the bypass will run north of town routing traffic away from the downtown Gordo area. ALDOT manager John McWilliams says it will be a seven mile stretch of road that will include four lanes.

That’s good news for local businessman Terry Billings.

“I think it is going to be great for our community and will make life easier for traffic in Gordo,” said Billings. “It might be congested for a little while, but in the long run will make our town better”.

Bidding on the ALDOT Bypass project begins in a few weeks. The road construction is expected to be completed in early 2020.