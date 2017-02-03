Prattville man wanted by Hoover PD for harassment

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Hoover Police Department, Dennis Edward Logel is currently wanted by police because he has an outstanding warrant for harassing communications.

Logel was born October 1970. He is 6’11”, 190 pounds, has a bald/shaved head and green eyes. His previous address is in Hoover, but he is currently staying in the 200 block of Amanda Lane in Prattville. He may be driving a 2008 white Dodge Caravan or a 2005 white Chevrolet Colorado.

Logel owns a drywall business and mainly works in the Prattville and Montgomery areas.

If you have any information on Dennis Edward Logel, call the Hoover Police Department at 205-444-7608. You can also leave an anonymous tip here.