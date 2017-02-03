Ensley residents tired of violence in the area

ENSLEY, (WIAT)- Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in Ensley. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 27 year old Charles Brown. Early Friday morning emergency crews found Charles Brown in his vehicle. Police say his vehicle had been shot into which caused a collision with the retaining wall.

“It’s crazy. I pray and hope and ask god to find a solution to it all,” said Betty Jackson who works at the Washington Preschool Academy.

The school is nearby to where the shooting happened.

“It’s very scary because we have children and it’s very scary,” said Jackson.

Robert Banks owns perfect line barber shop.

“Another youth gone, another youth gone,” said Banks.

Banks is saddened by loss of Brown. He said the community needs to come together to try reduce violence.

“It takes a whole village, it does not take one. If I see a guy doing something wrong in the community or damaging to the community I need to speak up instead of sitting in the background until it happens to me or one of my children,” said Banks.