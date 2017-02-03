St. Clair Co. Sheriff: Suspects break into Springville house while boy home alone

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying burglary suspects.

A home on Shanghi Rd in Springville was broken into by two black males while a juvenile was home alone. The boy went to a room in the back of his home and locked himself in.

The two suspects reportedly took several items, including a 9 mm pistol. They fled the scene in a dark-colored Chrysler 200, but not before a security camera captured an image of one of the suspects.

Watch the video above and take a close look. If you know who the man is, or know anything about the burglary, call Crime Stoppers at 254-7777. You can remain anonymous.