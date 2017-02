BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a black male they say robbed a Hispanic couple in the 700 block of 47th St N, then shot the man when he tried to fight back.

According to Birmingham police Lt. Sean Edwards, the suspect was trying to take the woman’s purse when her male companion tried to fight back. He was then shot in the abdomen, and his injuries are not life threatening.

Edwards said the suspect fled on foot, and as of publication time, there are no leads.