Tuscaloosa police searching for 16-year-old boy missing since December

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police say they are searching for a 16-year-old boy who has reportedly been missing since Dec. 21, 2016.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Te’Eric Lee Ware was reported missing Friday morning, Feb. 3rd, by his family. They told police he was last seen in December, wearing a red shirt and pants while in the area of the 600 block on Skyland Blvd.

He is described as 5’5″ tall and 135 lbs. If anyone knows of the whereabouts of Te’Eric Ware please contact Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867 or Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Juvenile Division at 205-248-4600.

