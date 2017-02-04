Community gathers to pay respects after The Foundry founder passes away

WIAT profile By Published: Updated:
Samuel Reynolds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A community came together on Thursday to remember a man who dedicated his life to helping others.

Samuel Reynolds, one of the founders of The Foundry ministries in Birmingham, passed away last week.

Reynolds started the organization back in 1971 when it was known as Bessemer Rescue Mission, and on Thursday, people honored Reynolds’s legacy and his dedication to helping people in the community through ministry.

“Lives that are saved, families that are restored, bodies that are healed would not have happened if he wouldn’t have 46-year-ago stepped out in obedience and did what he did,” said Bill Heintz, a co-founder of The Foundry ministries.

Reynolds passed away at the age of 93 years old.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s