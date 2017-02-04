This Day in History-Black History Month Edition: February 4th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks is born, and Major League Baseball finally begins to induct Negro League players. All this and more in today’s special edition of, “This Day in History”.

On this day in 1913, Rosa Louise McCauley, better known as Rosa Parks, was born in Tuskegee, Alabama. The famed civil rights activist is remembered most for refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger in December 1955. Her refusal became an important symbol for the Civil Rights Movement.

On this day in 1986, the U.S. Postal Service issued a commemorative postage stamp honoring Sojourner Truth. Born Isabella Baumfree, Truth changed her name in 1843, and went on to become a famed African-American abolitionist and women’s rights activist. Known for her powerful speeches, her most famous one, which addressed gender inequalities, was entitled “Ain’t I a Woman?”

On this day in 1996, the Republican Party selects Oklahoma representative J. C. Watts to respond to President Bill Clinton’s recent State of the Union Address. Watts was the first African-American to do the response.

On this day in 1971, Major League Baseball finally agreed to admit Negro League players into the Hall of Fame. The first player inducted was Satchel Paige.