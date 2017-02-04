Nation of Islam holds forum to talk about violence and policing in communities

BIRMINGHAM- There was an opportunity Saturday to discuss the issue of violent crime in some Birmingham neighborhoods.

Members of the Nation of Islam hosted a forum to talk about ways to improve relationships between residents and law enforcement and how they feel violence can be reduced. The discussion was held at the Birmingham Public Library.

They believe that a police presence in communities is important, especially with the ongoing homicides and other shootings in the city. They say it’s important for them, police, city leaders, and the community to work together. They add that it’s important to get their message out into the neighborhoods to try to reduce crime.

“We are able to go in among our people with love, respect, and with the word of honorable Elijah Muhammad and honorable minister Louis Farrakhan and its proven to be effective,” said Brother Demetric Muhammad.

“We are going out with no weapons and bringing peace in the community, going out to squash beefs, do conflict resolution, and to help young men and woman see a better way,” said Tremon Muhammad.

They also touched on policing in African American communities.

“You can have more of a police presence in the community, but it cannot be overhanded, heavy handed where you are coming in to intimate people, you have to come in and form a relationship with the people,” said Muhammad.

The Nation of Islam says armed vehicles and helicopters were too much last week when Birmingham police were conducting an operation in Pratt city.

“There were people with masks. In my opinion it traumatized the residents in the community and traumatized the children, and we don’t think that would be tolerated anywhere else, so went want to raise our voices against it,” said Muhammad.

Police are saying in that incident in Pratt City the amount of force they used was justified because of the several weeks of surveillance and police tips that they received prior to executing the search warrant.

They also say the department’s number one priority is to ensure the safety of the citizens and the officers-and that was accomplished over the course of the operation, since no one was injured.