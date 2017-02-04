Suspect in murder of 55-year-old woman jailed after turning self in to police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police detectives are investigation a homicide that occurred early on Saturday morning, according to a release from the department.

Police responded to the 600 block of Goldwire Place around 3 a.m. to find Cassandra Cherry, 55, laying on the floor suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

At this time, police have stated that preliminary investigation has indicated that this is a domestic violence-related homicide. After the incident, officers received a call to the 1300 block of 42nd Street West, where the suspect in the shooting wanted to turn himself in to police.

The 58-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held at the Birmingham City Jail on a 48-hour hold.