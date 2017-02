TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega Police are asking residents to be aware of a new scam that could be in your mailbox.

The letter and check appear to be from Nationwide Insurance and includes a policy claim number for a settlement that amounts to $75,000. The number listed on the letter is routed to Canada where a caller asks you to verify your identity, deposit the check and send money.

Talladega Police say legitimate businesses never make transactions in this manner.