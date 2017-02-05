Councilor Rafferty: The sanctuary city resolution does nothing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Councilor Kim Rafferty said she raised concerns about the resolution at the council meeting because she recognized the proposed Sanctuary City resolution had no real impact.

“There’s a lot of misunderstanding ‘cause nobody understands the issue as a whole,” said Birmingham City Councilor Kim Rafferty.

She said the issue of illegal immigration is more complex than the protests make it seem and the resolution passed by the council last Tuesday calling Birmingham a Sanctuary City does nothing to help anyone.

“It’s two words that are extremely empty. And until you define it and put it into action, it will never mean anything to anybody,” she said.

READ THE BIRMINGHAM SANCTUARY CITY RESOLUTION

Despite that, the resolution may have placed Birmingham in the cross hairs of legislation on the State House Republican Caucus agenda aimed at eradicating immigrant sanctuaries in the state.

The agenda includes an item that would “strengthen existing law by withholding funding from any cities … that defy immigration laws and declare themselves ‘sanctuary’ areas that harbor illegal aliens.”

According to the office of House Speaker Mac McCutcheon, the agenda was approved before Birmingham passed the Sanctuary City Resolution, including the item about sanctuary areas.

READ THE STATE HOUSE REPUBLICAN CAUCUS AGENDA

J.D. Walker, an immigration attorney in Birmingham, says the resolution could pose a problem for Birmingham, but he doesn’t think it legally makes Birmingham a sanctuary city.

“A sanctuary city in it’s legal term is a city that has adopted a policy of protecting immigrants by not prosecuting them based on their immigration status. Period,” said Walker.

Currently Birmingham does not have any policies in place that expressly protect illegal immigrants from prosecution.

Rafferty says she’s spoken with legal immigrants in the community and they are concerned about the way the issue is being handled.

“The immigrant groups that I’ve talked to, they’re just as confused ‘cause they don’t know what’s coming out of Washington,” said Rafferty.

“People are scared,” said Walker. “I mean, people are scared, they’re in my office crying. It’s individuals who have been here 20 years who have USA citizen families, have never broken immigration laws.”

Rafferty said immigrants in Birmingham don’t want criminals in their communities protected from prosecution. She says they’re interested in the same things everyone else wants.

“Education, public safety, having a job and having access to healthcare. Everybody wants a good quality of life. Again, this resolution didn’t secure any of those for anybody,” said Rafferty.

And she said she believes there is a way to help immigrants in Birmingham by letting them be part of the conversation.

“They want a seat at the table to discuss this,” said Rafferty.