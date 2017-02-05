This Day in History-Black History Month Edition: February 5th

By Published: Updated:
TDIH-BHM Feb 5th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The world welcomes “Hammerin’ Hank” and a lawsuit to end racial segregation in New Jersey schools gets filed. All this and more in today’s special edition of, “This Day in History”.

On this day in 1958, Clifton R. Wharton Sr. was confirmed as minister to Romania. Wharton was the first African-American to head a U.S. embassy in Europe.

On this day in 1962, a lawsuit that looked to bar racial segregation in Englewood, N.J. elementary schools was filed in the U.S. District Court.

On this day in 1934, Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron Jr., was born in Mobile, Alabama. “Hammerin’ Hank” broke Babe Ruth’s home run record when he knocked career home run 715 out the park. Though that record has since been broken, he still holds the records for most career runs batted in (RBI’s) with 2,297, most career total bases with 6,856, and most career extra base hits at 1,477.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s