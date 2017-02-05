Family feels “blessed” after receiving new home as neighborhood rebuilds

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — It has been one year since a small community in Pickens County was devastated by a tornado. The EF-2 storm touched down in the Sapps community near Aliceville, destroying nearly everything in its path.

Many residents are still trying to rebuild what they lost, like Queawni Wilkins, who has become a mother since that storm. The Sapps resident also has a brand new house, where she lives with her grandparents in Pickens County.

“Well, it is a blessing, a real true blessing. It was not the way we wanted it to be to get a new home, but it was a real blessing and things happen for a reason,” Wilkins said. “It was devastating but at the same time, it is a true blessing to have this new house.”

Her former home was destroyed by the tornado a year ago, but many other homes in this community have been rebuilt. When the tornado hit on February 2, 13 homes were destroyed, 10 of which were mobile homes.

Wilkins says her family has much to be thankful for.

“You can replace material things but lives you can’t replace,” Wilkins said. “And I was happy that no one was hurt harmed or killed. Everyone walked away with no scars or bruises, and we have a new home.”

Habitat for Humanity helped rebuild two new home, but many homes hit by the storm were not insured. EMA Director Ken Gibson says a fund that allocates donation money for home repairs was set up to help homeowners, which has helped 19 residents repair their homes so far.