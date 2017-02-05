Lakeshore Foundation’s Demolition Derby shows off bridges built by the organization

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Lakeshore Foundation has been putting on its annual Demolition Derby Wheelchair Rugby tournament for about 20 years at this point.

When something has been around for that long, it has the opportunity to become something bigger than itself. Every year, the same players return to that gym and get to know each other’s communities more and more as they form their own unique nationwide community.

The Lakeshore Demolition represents the local talent pool of wheelchair rugby, and unlike many other teams in the league, it strives to keep its local team local. According to Mary Allison Cook, a former Olympian that now works at Lakeshore Foundation, much of the competition invites free agents to their respective cities in order to give themselves a better chance of winning consistently. The Foundation doesn’t engage in that practice, in the effort to showcase the best the Birmingham area has to offer and maintain a familial vibe.

The event itself centers around wheelchair rugby, a sport that originated in Canada as Quad Rugby before coming to America in 1979. The rules of the sport are pretty simple if you’ve ever watched a game of football or soccer. A player carrying the ball has to have two of their wheels cross the line at the end of a regulation sized basketball court.

On that court, there are four players at a time for each team. The four players each have their own point-based classifications based on the extent of their mobility. Every player has a degree of impairment in all limbs, but those with the most usage of their arms get to the maximum classification of 3.0, and those with the lowest get a .5. Each team has a limit of eight points between their players on the court at all times.

Lakeshore Foundation happens to be the headquarters of USA Wheelchair Rugby, and with that distinction, they have the honor of hosting several tournaments and tryouts for the United States’s international team. Many players for the Lakeshore team have made it to the international level quite a few times.

Some of the team’s players, like Bob Lujano, a 1.5A, have medaled in international competition and serve as elder statesmen on the team. Others, like Ben Tomlinson, a 1.0, have only been at it for a relatively short while, but have learned quite a bit from their time with the team.

“Just being around a lot of guys in the same kind of situation, you learn a lot about other things than rugby when you hang out with these guys all the time,” Tomlinson said.

Tomlinson was injured in 2011 during his time with the Marines in Afghanistan. He was recuperating when he first got into adaptive sports.

“I was [at The Lakeshore Foundation] doing a vocational rehab program that the VA and Lakeshore Foundation jointly do,” Tomlinson said. “I was swimming, I ran into some guys and they told me to try out.”

That first encounter with the sport became five seasons of play with the Demolition, a team that has given lots of athletes the chance to continue their career in a hard-hitting and fast-paced sport.

Recreation Coordinator and Tournament Director Meagan Rowe has been with the Lakeshore Foundation for three years. In that time, she’s seen the Demolition Derby from her beginnings as an intern all the way to making sure everything in the tournament is running smoothly.

“It can be stressful but you’re not in it alone,” Rowe said. “Lakeshore’s a good place.”

As Tomlinson or anyone else on the team will tell you, adaptive sports are a great way to stay in shape even if you decide not to dip into the deep pool of competition. The sports not only draw people who are interested in hitting the court, but Rowe believes that spectators can also find a lot to enjoy in the events that the foundation puts on every few months.

“Come out and see anything that we have going on. People think about adaptive sport and sometimes they think it’s one thing when really these are elite athletes,” Rowe said. “They come in, and train,and work out just like the athletes you see on TV. I would say come out and watch and see what we’re about.”