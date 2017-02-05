Super Bowl: Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots

By Published: Updated:
Atlanta Falcons' Matt Bryant practices a kick before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)
Atlanta Falcons' Matt Bryant practices a kick before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)

HOUSTON, TX. (WIAT) — The Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots are taking the field in Houston for Super Bowl 51.

The New England Patriots have won four of the six Super Bowls they’ve attended since 2001, but the Falcons have not been to the big game since 1999, when they lost to the Denver Broncos.

Follow this page for a running log of the game.

1st Quarter: 

No Score, End of 1st Quarter.

2nd Quarter: 

(12:20) Devonta Freeman runs it in from 5 yards out for an Atlanta Falcons touchdown! Falcons lead 7-0.

