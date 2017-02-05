Tuscaloosa Police arrest suspect in reported argument that escalated into killing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a homicide that reportedly began with an argument, according to a release from Tuscaloosa Police.

Police arrived at the Emery Woods Condos on the 2500 block of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway around 4:50 p.m. on a call of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a Alex Dewayne Bedwell, 38, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to DCH, where he was pronounced dead. Police took a Dillon Michael Lee, 25, into custody at the scene as a suspect in the murder.

According to the report, the victim and suspect knew each other, and the altercation resulted from an ongoing argument over a female.

Lee has been charged with murder and will be placed in the county jail pending a $60,000 bond.