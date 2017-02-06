Ashley’s Mom Monday: Trailblaze Challenge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Let me introduce you to Katie and Jan, a mother daughter pair that will be raising money for Make-A-Wish Foundation as they embark on their 26 mile journey in the Trailblaze Challenge.

Jan Belcher has been making dreams come true for children with life threatening illness for years.

“I’ve been with Make-A-Wish for, I guess, 3 years now,” said Belcher. “I did the Trailblaze Challenge in North Carolina and I fell in love with Make-A-Wish and became a wish granter. I was going to do it again in North Carolina and they said they were doing it in Alabama.”

What will make this upcoming challenge a bit more special is that she will be joined by her daughter, Katie Boswell.

“This is a great opportunity for me to bond with my mom for sure,” said Boswell.

While Jan and Katie are busy with work and life, this hike is helping bring mom and daughter together to support each other all while supporting a good cause.

“I’m all about helping people, so it’s just something I can do to help my mom support something that she really loves,” said Boswell.

“This is a time for us to carve out some time to do something together that is much larger than ourselves and connect on the hiking trail, motivate each other to do it,” said Belcher. “She’s my motivator and I hope I can be her motivator on the trail.”

The Trailblaze Challenge looks to raise enough money to grant hundreds of wishes for children.

“We have a back log of 8 months of wishes right now and this is just a wonderful fundraiser to kind of clear the calendar,” said Belcher.