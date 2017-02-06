Auburn’s Jared Harper named SEC Freshman of the Week

Nick_Gulas_Web By Published: Updated:
Bruce Pearl Auburn Basketball

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the third straight week, a player from the state of Alabama was named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

Auburn’s Jared Harper took home the honors this week after averaging 17.5 points against Tennessee and Alabama. He’s the second Tiger to win the award this season along with Austin Wiley.

Harper scored a game high 21 points in Auburn’s loss against Tennessee, but kept the Tigers in the game with 4-5 shooting from three-point range. Against Alabama, Harper scored 14 points, tied for second on the team, and added two more triples to his weekly tally. He finished the week with only four turnovers in 45 minutes of floor time as the team’s starting point guard.

Auburn continues their season with a home game against Mississippi State Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. Bruce Pearl will speak Monday to preview that game.

