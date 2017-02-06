Birmingham Police searching for suspect after stabbing victim dies in hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a stabbing victim succumbed to his wounds, according to a release from the department.

Police responded to an apartment on the 8000 block of 1st Avenue South on a call of an unresponsive male at the location, who they discovered lying on the floor inside.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue were tending to the victim, 48-year-old Curtis Johnson, when they noticed a stab wound to his upper body that appeared to be a day or two old. Police discovered that the victim was attacked in the Gate City community on Feb. 2 and did not seek medical attention at the time.

The victim was transported to St. Vincent’s East to receive further treatment, but a short while later East Precinct Officers were told by the hospital that the victim had died. Police deemed the passing an unclassified death until more details became available from the county coroner, who ruled the death a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with any extra information on the case to contact the Homicide Unit at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.