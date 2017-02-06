Birmingham Water Works releases “Billing Issues Fact Sheet,” plans press conference after customers speak out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After months of confusion for residents in the central Alabama area serviced by the Birmingham Water Works Board, the utility is addressing the issues in a press conference on Tuesday, as well as in a fact sheet that they say logs issues they have been working on since they launched their new online customer billing system in November.

Over the past few months, CBS42 has looked into multiple reports of inexplicably higher bills, as well as residents who said they had reported water main leaks to the utility during the Stage 4 drought to no avail.

Last Friday, we went to the Birmingham Water Works building in downtown Birmingham and spoke to many customers upset with the utility. From inaccurate meter readings to exorbitant sewer fees, complaints varied from customer to customer. You can read that report here.

Monday, the Birmingham Water Works Board released the following statement, in part, about their Tuesday press conference scheduled for 10 a.m., accompanied by the Billing Issues Fact Sheet:

Because of technical discrepancies between the old, outdated system, and the new SAP-based system, there were a number of unexpected errors that occurred in the transition. As these issues have been discovered, the BWW has worked to immediately resolve them. The BWW takes pride in the work we do to serve our community with clean, high quality water, and we take any inconvenience for our customers very seriously.

The release says Mac Underwood, General Manager of the Birmingham Water Works, will address the media Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the lobby of the main campus of BWW. The press conference will be streamed on http://wiat.com/video/live-streaming-video/ and on our Facebook page.

We have attached the Billing Issues Fact Sheet right here for you to review. The fact sheet includes issues ranging from the difficulty of initial online registration to higher than normal bills, as well as meter reading estimation for “several routes in January.”

According to the utility, Underwood will address the issues detailed in the fact sheet, how the BWW has resolved the issues and how they plan to provide enhanced service and support to their customers.

Have you experienced any issued with the BWW over the past few months? Let us know in the comments.