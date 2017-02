Related Coverage Man posing as Atlanta musician charged with rape, sodomy and robbery

GORDO, Ala. (WIAT) — A west Alabama man accused of posing as a rap star to commit sexual assaults in 2015 is set to go before a judge for a bond hearing.

Aaron Lavontra Hall is accused of raping a woman he met on social media. Gordo Police say Hall and the woman met at the Gordo Post Office, but when the woman showed up, Hall allegedly assaulted her at knifepoint.

Hall is facing several charges, including rape, unlawful imprisonment and sodomy. He is being held in the Pickens County Jail.