Central Pratt Neighborhood Association holds meeting on Violence Reduction Initiative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — People know that violence has been a problem in Birmingham, but bringing in armored vehicles and the sorts to reduce crime is not something everyone agrees with.

In the Central Pratt Neighborhood Association’s words, it “terrorizes law abiding citizens.” They will hold a meeting Monday night following a recent investigation with the Violence Reduction Initiative that led to weeks of surveillance in Pratt City. The investigation led to several arrests and took guns and drugs off the streets.

While a few think the militarized tactics by the police are good, others feel extreme surveillance tactics will not help combat crime. One universal message is that there does need to be a heavier police presence in certain Birmingham neighborhoods.

The meeting will be held at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church starting at 6 p.m.