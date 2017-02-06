Fired Fyffe math teacher accused of sex with student

FYFFE, Ala. (AP) – A fired northeastern Alabama math teacher has been accused of having sex with a student.

News outlets report 42-year-old Billy Jones, of Fyffe, was arrested Friday and indicted on two felony counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of a school employee soliciting a sex act from a student.

DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris says Jones was employed at Crossville High School when the allegations were made. He was fired Jan. 12.