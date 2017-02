HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood Police are searching for a missing teenage girl, according to a release from the department.

Sarah Parker Alexander, 16, was last seen at her residence in Homewood on Saturday, February 4. Police believe that she may be traveling in a gray Toyota Celica Sedan.

Police ask anyone with knowledge of Alexander’s whereabouts to call them at (205) 332-6200.