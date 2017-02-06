New images released of Alabama, Florida triple homicide suspect Billy Boyette Jr

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Authorities are urgently searching for the car stolen by wanted fugitive Billy Boyette Jr. in a home invasion early Monday morning.

The 2006 white Chevy Cobalt, with a skull and crossbones sticker, damaged right rear passenger door, and Florida license plate 9613BJ, is believed to be carrying Boyette and his alleged accomplice Mary Rice.

Rice was identified as a suspect at a 4:00 press conference by Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan, who says enough evidence has been compiled against Rice to name her as a suspect.

In a 1:30 pm update from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, new images show Boyette and possible accomplice Mary Rice walking in the woods. Boyette appears to be armed with a handgun in the images.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will only say the images were taken “recently,” as in, since the pair have been wanted by authorities. Deputies will not say where the images came from or where they were taken.

REWARD FOR BOYETTE: INCREASED TO $21,000

The 2006 Chevy Cobalt was rumored to have been seen on I-10 westbound in Baldwin County, though the exact location of the sighting is unknown. The vehicle could be in Baldwin County, Escambia County or even Mobile County if it continued traveling west.

Other news agencies in our area have reported Boyette ditched the Chevy Cobalt at the Florida-Alabama welcome center on I-10. News 5 has confirmed this to be inaccurate information, as Boyette is still believed to be in the stolen white Chevy Cobalt.

CRIME TIMELINE

TUESDAY JAN. 31 — Boyette allegedly kills Alicia Greer, 30, and Jacqueline Moore, 49, at the Emerald Sands Inn in Milton, Florida

FRIDAY FEB. 3 — Boyette allegedly kills Peggy Broz, 52, at her home in Lillian, Alabama

MONDAY FEB. 6 — Boyette shoots Kayla Crocker, 28, in a home invasion in Beulah, Florida (Crocker expected to survive) and steals her car

Boyette is believed to have changed his appearance by shaving his head and his goatee. His traveling companion, Mary Rice, is also believed to have dyed her hair orange to prevent being identified. The two were spotted at a Hardee’s at a gas station early this morning, shortly after the alleged home invasion.

In Beulah, Boyette is accused of shooting 28-year-old mother Kayla Crocker at her home around 6:30 Monday morning. Crocker, whose 2-year-old son was home at the time but did not witness the shooting, was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Crocker is a random target and does not have any ties to Boyette, Morgan added.

Boyette is accused of three homicides — two in Milton, Florida and one in Lillian, Alabama. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous. If you recognize him, do not approach — call 911 immediately.