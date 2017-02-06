“One way in, one way out Thomas” gets second entrance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After going decades with only one entrance, people living in the Thomas community are moving closer towards having another way in and out.

The Thomas neighborhood, often referred to as ‘one way in, one way out Thomas’ has only had one entrance. That one entrance really hinges on the railroad tracks at 2nd Street.

In the last couple of years, the city has looked into ways of fixing that problem. That included looking into building a bridge, tunnel or a new road.

For many people living in one of Birmingham’s oldest neighborhoods, they just wanted the peace of mind of knowing they wouldn’t get trapped in their neighborhood if there was some sort of emergency.

Charles Gordon has lived in the Thomas Neighborhood for more than 60 years and says sometimes trains can leave people trapped for hours at a time.

“Once that train stops there it just be there an hour sometime, we’ll call over there to the yard and sometime they’ll come out and break it and most of the time they won’t,” said Gordon.

Years ago, people started voicing their concerns and frustrations at neighborhood meetings.

Wade Sand & Gravel surrounds much of the neighborhood- it’s been located near Arkadelphia Road on the west side since the 30’s.

The president of the company started going to neighborhood meetings back in the 80’s and heard talks about people living in Thomas finding another way in and out.

“There was a lot of discussion since 1983 about a bridge over or a tunnel over or another way out and so it has gone on for another 30 years,” said Robin Wade.

Wade Sand & Gravel is letting the city pave a road on their land, offering a solution to a decades-long problem.

“These folk only had one way, one way in one way out, but now they have a way in, so they can come in from the backside or the front side, it’s got to be refreshing and overjoyed by the citizens and residents here,” said Birmingham councilor Steven Hoyt.

Councilor Hoyt says this is very much a community effort, thanks to the help of Wade Sand & Gravel and neighborhood leaders and the city.

Hoyt says the road should be open to drivers as early as August or September, making ‘one way in, one way out Thomas’ a thing of the past.