Police searching for car stolen with child inside who was later dropped off by suspects

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a suspect after a car was stolen with a child inside, according to Lt. Edwards with Birmingham Police.

The nine-year-old girl was inside the car when it was taken from a residence on the 5700 block of Court I in Ensley. Police confirmed that the child was dropped off near Miles College by the perpetrators, about 4 minutes away from the address where the initial crime occurred.

At this time, the car is still on the loose, and more details are rolling in.

WIAT will bring you more information as it develops.

 

