President Trump opens up to Bill O’Reilly in interview before the Big Game

(WIAT) — Before the big game, President Donald Trump opened up about everything from relations with Russia to Mexico. Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly sat down with President Trump to candidly talk about everything he’s been up to in his first weeks in office.

One of the topics- Iran. O’Reilly asked if we are on a collision course with the country. Trump called the nuclear deal one of the worst deals ever negotiated.

Push back against President Trump’s controversial travel ban continues on Monday. A legal showdown is shaping up in state’s trying to block the ban. The President spoke candidly about the immigration order. Would the President do anything differently with his refugee deal? That’s the question O’Reilly asked of the president in the interview.

The President’s immigration order prohibits people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. There’s been a lot of criticism, partially because of the unrest and confusion right when it was ordered. President Trump stood by the roll-out.

Even before the full interview aired, people were getting fired up about President Trump’s response to O’Reilly calling Vladimir Putin a killer and asking President Trump if he respected Russia’s leader.

The President told O’Reilly he respects Putin and says it’s better to get along with Russia than not, especially if they help in the fight against ISIS.