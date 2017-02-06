‘Stranger Things’ season 2 set to hit Netflix on Halloween

By Published: Updated:
Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Millie Brown, Gaten Matarazzo seen at the red carpet premiere in support of the launch of the Netflix original series "Stranger Things" at Mack Sennett Studios on Monday, July 11, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Netflix/AP Images)
Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Millie Brown, Gaten Matarazzo seen at the red carpet premiere in support of the launch of the Netflix original series "Stranger Things" at Mack Sennett Studios on Monday, July 11, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Netflix/AP Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Netflix has used the Super Bowl to announce the return of “Stranger Things.”

Last summer’s 1980s-set science-fiction hit for the streaming service will return for a second season on Halloween later this year.

Netflix previewed the season in a trailer that debuted during Sunday night’s Super Bowl. It opened with what looked like an eighties-era TV commercial before showing a montage of scenes from season two.

“Stranger Things” earned high praise from critics for its first season and received a Golden Globe nomination for best drama series. Winona Ryder was also nominated for a Globe for her turn as Joyce Byers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s