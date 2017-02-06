The “Nasty” members of the Auburn Family

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) – The road is a harrowing experience for any SEC opponent in any sport to navigate. Southern fans have a way of supporting their own while making yours feel very uncomfortable. The hurdles presented at Auburn Arena during a gymnastics meet are unlike any other. When opposing gymnasts take center stage for their floor routines, they almost look into a fun-house mirror; front and center in the stands is a group of students mocking their poses. “I don’t know how that started,” mused one of those students, Brandon Way.

“I don’t know why we decided to do that.”

The act catches the attention of both the Tigers and their visitors. “It was kind of hysterical,” laughed senior gymnast MJ Rott. While she has to focus on the beam rotation while the visitors are on the floor, head coach Jeff Graba gets to take it all in. “It’s comical, but it’s also phenomenal that it’s an invested group,” he said, pointing out the group has to know in what poses the gymnasts start.

The group goes by a simple, yet well-earned nickname: “Auburn GymNASTY.” Graba remembered the group being in a fledgling state during his first season in 2010. It was initially started by a small group of engineering students who fell in love with the sport. “I guess that goes hand-in-hand, engineering and math and that type of stuff,” Graba hypothesized. “We’re very physics and math-oriented in gymnastics.” Now, most of the participants are from the Auburn Christian Fellowship, but their love for the team is still as strong as their founding fathers’.The students paint their torsos, wear funny hats, and generally cause a ruckus the entire length of the meet. Coming from Minnesota, Graba likened it to a group from another sport. “It’s students being students and just because this is gymnastics doesn’t mean you can’t act like it’s a hockey environment,” he explained, adding that he and the team want rowdy crowds. “This isn’t football or basketball, but we want it to feel like you’re at a football game or a basketball game,” explained Dalton McCardle.

While GymNASTY is unique, a large SEC gymnastics crowd is not. Of the top six NCAA gymnastics attendance leaders from the 2015-16 season, five of them are conference foes. Auburn finished sixth in the country with an average of 6,234 spectators per home meet. “You want your team to feel comfortable in front of your home crowd, and if they’re a rowdy, aggressive, fun fan base that’s there to support you our girls feel protected,” Graba pointed out. “On the other hand, the opposing team has to deal with that environment.”

That’s where the GymNASTYs come in. While the floor routine is their specialty, they chime in on every event. They serenade competitors on bars with shouts of, “Who-o-o-o-a,” every time they swing and erupt every time a Tiger finishes a routine like they scored an 11. “This is where I’m at home and I love doing this so much,” McCardle emphasized. “It honestly makes me happy.” Way remembers a group that was not so happy to see their antics. He said the Missouri Tigers actually stood in-between the group and the floor to block their teammates views of GymNASTY. “We could tell that we were in their heads and there’s a difference between a team that’s enjoying us being out here and a team that’s absolutely hating us,” he grinned. The hatred isn’t a bad thing in Graba’s eyes, because GymNASTY is like any scrappy athlete: opponents hate them, but would love to have them on their side. “Everywhere we go to compete their crowd is not opposed to getting under our skin, so I think it’s good we’re fighting fire with fire,” Graba countered.

Some fans mentioned that they look forward to watching GymNASTY as much as some of the gymnasts, but the group isn’t there to steal the show; rather, their role is to show every Auburn athlete how important they are to the Auburn Family. “Being part of the Auburn Family means we’re excited about Auburn no matter what it is,” reiterated Way. The love is noticed and returned wholeheartedly. “Just to have somebody outside the sport really appreciate what you do and really show their appreciation for what you do — it’s really nice,” Rott said with a smile.

Who knows? Maybe the gymnasts on both teams could learn a thing or two about grace and poise from the eleven blue-painted exhibitionists. “No,” Graba laughed. “They are not as graceful as the gymnasts.”