Tuscaloosa PD investigating after argument over woman ends in fatal shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of a condominium complex on Veteran’s Memorial Parkway.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting around 4:50 p.m. to the Emory Woods Condos parking lot to find a victim, identified as 38-year-old Alex Dewayne Bedwell, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to DCH where he was pronounced dead.

According to assistant commander Cpt. K.T. Hart, the suspect in the fatal shooting was still on the scene when officers arrived. 25-year-old Dillon Michael Lee was taken into custody there.

Homicide investigators and the major crimes response unit came to the scene to begin the investigation. The scene is still being processed.

Investigators have talked to witnesses and the suspect. Police say the victim and suspect knew each other, and it appears the shooting was spurred by an ongoing argument over a woman.

Lee is charged with murder and will be held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending a $60,000 bond.