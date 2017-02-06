Tuscaloosa police searching for ATM robbery suspect

By Published: Updated:
tuscaloosa-atm-robbery-suspect

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for your help to identify a robbery suspect.

According to Lt. Teena Richardson, on Jan. 9 around 1:30 a.m, officers responded to a robbery call in the 1400 block of Greensboro Ave.

Police say the suspect approached the victim while they were at an ATM. When the victim refused, the suspect acted like he had a weapon and robbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene after the victim refused to give him a ride.

If anyone has information related to this crime or suspect please contact Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867 or  CID 205-248-4520.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s