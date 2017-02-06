Tuscaloosa police searching for ATM robbery suspect

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for your help to identify a robbery suspect.

According to Lt. Teena Richardson, on Jan. 9 around 1:30 a.m, officers responded to a robbery call in the 1400 block of Greensboro Ave.

Police say the suspect approached the victim while they were at an ATM. When the victim refused, the suspect acted like he had a weapon and robbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene after the victim refused to give him a ride.

If anyone has information related to this crime or suspect please contact Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867 or CID 205-248-4520.