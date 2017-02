VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, two suspects shoplifted almost $1,500 worth of merchandise from the CVS in Cahaba Heights. The theft happened on January 31.

It is believed that the suspects could be responsible for similar thefts at other CVS locations.

If you have any information on these suspects, call Sergeant Owens at 205-978-0129 or the Vestavia Hills Police Department at 205-978-0140.