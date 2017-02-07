Alabama upsets No.19 South Carolina in 4 OT

Avery Johnson Alabama Basketball

Columbia, SC (WIAT) — Led by Sophomore Avery Johnson Jr. the Alabama Crimson Tide took No.19 South Carolina to four overtimes in route to the Tide pulling off the upset 90-86 in Columbia, SC.

Johnson Jr. led Alabama with a career-high 23 points, in what is Alabama’s first true road win over a top-25 team since beating then 21st ranked Mississippi State in 2004.

The Tide fueled by Johnson Jr, and Ar’Mond Davis, led South Carolina 32-16 at halftime, but the Gamecocks behind Sindarius Thornwell’s 44 points 21 rebounds were able to push the game to overtime.

Alabama returns to action Saturday when Kentucky visits Coleman Coliseum, tip-off scheduled for 12pm CT.

