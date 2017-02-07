ALEA assisting with death investigation of Centreville man at request of police chief

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a Centreville man at the request of the local department, according to a release from ALEA.

Centreville Police Chief Pat Northcutt requested the assistance with the incident which occurred on the 300 block of Moody Road shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will reportedly be turned over to the Bibb County District Attorney’s office.

