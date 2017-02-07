City of Birmingham vehicle overturns, driver injured

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The driver of a City of Birmingham vehicle is in the hospital with minor injuries Tuesday afternoon.

Officials on the scene say a lift loader overturned in the 4400 block of Lewisburg Road. No other vehicles were involved.

