City of Birmingham vehicle overturns, driver injured

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The driver of a City of Birmingham vehicle is in the hospital with minor injuries Tuesday afternoon.
Officials on the scene say a lift loader overturned in the 4400 block of Lewisburg Road. No other vehicles were involved.
