Crash damages Carver Theater front entrance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Carver Theater has been hit with another repair bill after a car crash damaged the theater’s front entrance. It happened around 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

CBS42 spoke with someone at the theater who said the car hit an object on the corner. That object went flying into the glass doors of the theater and shattered them.

An SUV crashed into the theater a year ago sending three people to the hospital.

Despite this recent crash, Carver Theater operators say all shows will go on. They are not planning to miss a day of performances and say the music will continue as scheduled.