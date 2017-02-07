Grand jury indicts 4 men charged in beating of Sylacauga teen

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A grand jury has indicted four men charged with beating a Sylacauga High School student last year. The four suspects are facing assault charges.

Police believe the four attacked Brian Ogle after a football game in the parking lot of a Sylacauga hardware store in September.

The beating allegedly happened after a string of racially charged incidents at the school and online that set off a string of verbal and physical fights at Sylacauga High School. The community and school later came together calling for peace.

Ogle was hospitalized for several weeks before being released.