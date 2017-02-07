Inmate escapes work release facility in Mobile

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — An inmate escaped a work release facility in Mobile on Tuesday.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says Winston D. Howell, 36, escaped from the Mobile CBF in Eight Mile on Tuesday around 11:18 a.m. Howell is serving a 1-year, 7-month sentence for a conviction of receiving stolen property.

Howell is described as a white male, 6’1″ tall, 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, colored shirt and dark pants.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.