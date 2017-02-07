Lawmakers likely to focus on gambling, prisons and Medicaid during 2017 legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday marks the beginning of the 2017 Legislative Session. Lawmakers will be back in Montgomery tackling a number of bills.

Governor Robert Bentley is expected to focus on a $800 million prison construction plan as the state deals with overcrowding.

Another key issue will be Medicaid expansion. Medicaid is an agency funded from Alabama’s general fund budget. Lawmakers will likely address how the state will fund Medicaid’s growing costs.

Of course, gambling and lottery bills will also take center stage. During last year’s session, a lottery bill proposed by Governor Bentley passed the Senate, but didn’t get any further.

The lottery would have helped to shore up the state budget deficit.

Democratic Representative Mary Moore says mental health care, medicaid expansion and education all play a roll in contributing to a strong workforce and economy. She says that’s the type of legislation she’ll support.

During this legislative session, Moore says she’s also focused on making sure cemeteries in Jefferson County are being kept up. This comes after claims that some local cemeteries including Zion Memorial Gardens were not being properly maintained.

She hopes new legislation would change that.

“A cemetery board in Jefferson County that can monitor what’s going on in our cemeteries and try to put some stability and security in the minds of people who have picked a place a final resting place for their loved ones,” said Moore.

This bill is modeled after a similar board in Cullman County.

Representative Williams says this session will likely focus on increasing funding of the state’s voluntary Pre-K program.

He adds, that he plans to focus his attention on legislation that helps tackle the drug epidemic.

“We mishandled the crack cocaine epidemic in the 80’s and 90’s and we need to make certain that we get this one right,” said Moore.

Williams says he’s looking at new legislation that could help curb the epidemic, but wasn’t prepared just yet to talk about what that legislation would look like.

A sanctuary city resolution from the city of Birmingham could cause issues during this legislative session.

An item on the State House Republican Caucus aims to penalize sanctuary areas in the state. Democrats suggest there are already laws set up that properly vet immigrants.

“I want our community to be welcoming place for folks who come here from wherever in the world that came through the proper channels and do it legally but I do want us to have a process in place,” said Williams.

“I think that people ought to be welcomed there is vetting place, process already in the federal government to vet these people before they come in, unfortunately the Republicans don’t like to read,” said Moore.

Both the House and Senate will convene at noon.

Governor Robert Bentley will also give his State of the State address at 6:30 p.m.